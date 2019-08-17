Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-hit night in win
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Reds on Friday.
Ozuna didn't participate in the Cardinals' four-homer derby, but he opened the scoring with his timely first-inning two-bagger. The veteran outfielder's three-hit effort was his first since back on June 21 and was another step in the right direction following Ozuna's long absence due to multiple finger fractures. After going just 1-for-12 over the first four games following his return, Ozuna is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI, five walks and six runs in the subsequent eight contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Productive day at plate•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 22nd homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Swats first homer since return•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base twice in return•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Back from broken fingers•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stellar while playing full game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...