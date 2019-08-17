Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-hit night in win

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Reds on Friday.

Ozuna didn't participate in the Cardinals' four-homer derby, but he opened the scoring with his timely first-inning two-bagger. The veteran outfielder's three-hit effort was his first since back on June 21 and was another step in the right direction following Ozuna's long absence due to multiple finger fractures. After going just 1-for-12 over the first four games following his return, Ozuna is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI, five walks and six runs in the subsequent eight contests.