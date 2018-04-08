Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

He now has a six-game hitting streak going, during which Ozuna is a blistering 11-for-26 (.423). His 0:11 BB:K through eight games isn't ideal, but as long as the 27-year-old is hitting the ball with this much authority when he does make contact, the Cards should be very happy with their big offseason acquisition.

