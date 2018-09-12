Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-RBI game

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Ozuna hit a two-run double -- his 14th two-bagger of the year -- in the first inning and later got a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as the Cardinals routed the Pirates 11-5. Ozuna has recorded a hit in seven consecutive games and is hitting .333 with seven home runs and 15 RBI over his last 15 games. On the season the 27-year-old is slashing .280/.321/.435 with 21 home runs, 79 RBI and 61 runs scored.