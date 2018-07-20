Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Two-hit night to open second half

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Ozuna has now hit safely in six of his last eight games overall, although he still sports an ugly .190 average over 60 plate appearances in July. The veteran outfielder appeared to have worked his way through an early-season power drought earlier in the summer, but he's now gone without a home run since June 16, a 27-game stretch during which he's slashed just .222/.246/.250 across 114 plate appearances.