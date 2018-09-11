Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Two more hits in win
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Monday.
The 27-year-old continues to wield a red-hot bat, with Monday's production extending his hitting streak to six games. He's generated a quartet of multi-hit efforts over that span, leading to a .353 average over his first eight games of September overall. The rest that Ozuna's inflamed right shoulder received over his recent stint on the disabled list seems to have worked wonders, considering he's already smacked five home runs since returning.
