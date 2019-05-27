Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Walks twice, steals base
Ozuna went 0-for-3 but walked twice, stole a base and scored a run in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Ozuna was unable to collect a hit but still found a way to contribute. Though he is hitting only .230 on the season, Ozuna leads the Cardinals in homers (14) and runs batted in (45). The stolen base was his fourth of the season, which is already one more than he collected in 148 games last year.
