Liberatore (2-2) earned the win against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Liberatore got through the first five innings with ease, allowing just two baserunners over that span. His shutout efforts were dashed in the sixth inning on a Christian Yelich RBI single, and Liberatore was tagged for a second run after being lifted in the seventh. It was Liberatore's third straight quality start and fourth of the season, and his 0.97 WHIP through 31 innings is ninth best in the National League among qualified starters. He's tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the Reds.