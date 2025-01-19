Liberatore said Sunday that he'll build up as a starter during spring training, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander found success out of the bullpen last season with a 3.69 ERA in 54 relief appearances, but he'll still get stretched out during camp. Liberatore pointed out it's easier to pare down his workload later on compared to building up midseason, so he could still end up beginning the season in a relief role