Liberatore will be recalled to start the first half of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Liberatore has made one strong start and two poor ones thus far in his brief big-league career, giving him a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB overall. His major-league debut came against the Pirates in late May and was one of those poor outings, as he allowed four runs on seven hits across 4.2 frames, but his prospect pedigree suggests that better results should be coming soon.