Liberatore (1-1) earned the win Friday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings, striking out four.

Liberatore bounced back after giving up five runs and three homers in a no-decision against the Mariners in his last start. This time, he was facing one of the best offenses in the majors, but he did a good job of keeping the ball in the park while ending just one out shy of recording what would've been his third quality start of the campaign. Liberatore isn't a pitcher that's going to overpower hitters, as he's fanned more than four just once in his seven starts, and his 23:13 K:BB across 36 innings doesn't really stand out, but he's a decent innings-eater. He'll take a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into his next start, which is scheduled for next week at home against the Brewers.