Mikolas (4-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings as the Cardinals fell 6-1 to the Mets. He struck out one.

Only two of the hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including a Daniel Vogelbach solo shot in the sixth inning, but the singles came in bunches for the Mets as they scored three runs in the first and two more in the third. Mikolas has been tagged for 11 runs in 12 innings over his last two starts on the heels of a 10-start stretch in which he sported a 2.24 ERA, but he'll look to get back on track when he next takes the mound, which could happen on the road next week against the Nationals.