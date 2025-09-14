Mikolas (8-10) earned the win Sunday at Milwaukee, yielding two runs on five hits and no walks over five innings with five strikeouts.

The grizzled veteran continued his recent run of luck, as he's pitched to a respectable 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 21 innings over his last four outings. Both runs Mikolas conceded came by way of the long ball, with both Caleb Durbin and Danny Jansen popping solo shots off the St. Louis starter. Through 146.1 total frames, Mikolas has produced a 4.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 93:34 K:BB while coughing up 26 homers. The 37-year-old is currently slated for a rematch with the Brewers at home next weekend for his next turn in the rotation.