Mikolas (3-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against Kansas City. He struck out four.

Mikolas generated just three whiffs but worked efficiently Saturday, as he needed only 76 pitches (50 strikes) to get through six innings. It's the second quality start of the year for the right-hander, and he's gone 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 27.2 frames in his past five starts.