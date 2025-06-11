Mikolas (4-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays after giving up six runs on nine hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Mikolas conceded his most runs since surrendering a whopping eight in his second start of the season. The veteran right-hander also tied his second-most hits allowed in 2025, and it was already the sixth time this year he fanned two or fewer. Mikolas holds a lackluster 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB across 66.1 innings ahead of his next scheduled matchup against the Brewers, who do own a weak .642 OPS against righties since the start of May.