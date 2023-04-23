Mikolas pitched 5.1 innings against Seattle on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Mikolas gave up a solo homer to Jarred Kelenic in the second inning but settled in from there, at one point retiring 11 of a string of 12 batters. However, he lost a 3-1 lead when Teoscar Hernandez tagged him for a two-run homer in the sixth, which marked the end of Mikolas' outing. The right-hander has yet to get into the win column this season, but he's shown some improvement over his past two starts, giving up five earned runs over 11 frames. Prior to that, Mikolas had surrendered 16 earned runs over his first 14.1 innings of the campaign.