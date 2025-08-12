default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

Mikolas brought a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but it was broken up by a Tyler Freeman single during the sixth frame. The quality start was the veteran right-hander's sixth of the season, though he's exceeded five strikeouts just four times through 23 outings on the year. Mikolas has a lackluster 4.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 79:25 K:BB over 117.2 frames, so he doesn't shape up as an appealing streamer this weekend at home versus a dangerous Yankees lineup.

More News