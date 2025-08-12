Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

Mikolas brought a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but it was broken up by a Tyler Freeman single during the sixth frame. The quality start was the veteran right-hander's sixth of the season, though he's exceeded five strikeouts just four times through 23 outings on the year. Mikolas has a lackluster 4.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 79:25 K:BB over 117.2 frames, so he doesn't shape up as an appealing streamer this weekend at home versus a dangerous Yankees lineup.