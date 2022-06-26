Mikolas gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out nine and did not factor into the decision.

Mikolas has now strung together four consecutive quality starts dating back to June 9, giving up only five earned runs over 29 innings of work during the stretch. He dominated the Cubs with a vicious 12-6 curveball and racked up nine strikeouts to match a season-high. The 33-year-old veteran has a 14.5% K-BB% which matches his season-long total from 2018 when he was an All-Star before missing significant time due to injury. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday at Philadelphia.