Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets, giving up four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander baffled New York hitters and generated plenty of weak contact, tossing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers in line for his second win of the season. Unfortunately, Giovanny Gallegos blew his first save of the season in the ninth. Mikolas appears to have re-discovered his 2018 form, posting a 1.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings, and the key to his success so far has been the fact that he has yet to serve up a homer after giving up 33 of them (1.30 HR/9) over his last two seasons.