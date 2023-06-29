Mikolas did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

Mikolas was sharp in his last outing (two earned runs through seven innings) but had a few extra days off due to St. Louis' trip to London, and he struggled to find a rhythm versus Houston. It was the sixth time this season that the right-hander has given up at least five runs, and he currently sports a 4.44 ERA, which would be his highest mark in five seasons with the Cardinals. While Mikolas' ERA could use some work, his 70:22 K:BB is on par with previous seasons and his BABIP (.323) is higher than ever, suggesting he's been the recipient of some bad luck so far this year. Either way, Mikolas spot in the rotation is secure, and he'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set in Miami.