Mikolas did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out one.

While Mikolas issued a season-high five walks Sunday, the right-hander managed to keep the Yankees off the board until the fourth inning, where they'd score three runs on their only four hits against the right-hander. It's been an up-and-down year overall for the 36-year-old Mikolas -- his ERA now sits at 4.99 with a 1.30 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB across 24 starts (122.2 innings). He's currently in line to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.