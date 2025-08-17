Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Walks five in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikolas did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out one.
While Mikolas issued a season-high five walks Sunday, the right-hander managed to keep the Yankees off the board until the fourth inning, where they'd score three runs on their only four hits against the right-hander. It's been an up-and-down year overall for the 36-year-old Mikolas -- his ERA now sits at 4.99 with a 1.30 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB across 24 starts (122.2 innings). He's currently in line to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.
