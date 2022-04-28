Arenado went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI before being ejected from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets.

He didn't get tossed until the bottom of the eighth inning, after Arenado took exception to a pitch high and inside from Yoan Lopez in a game that had already featured two hit by pitches, but the veteran slugger had done plenty of damage by that point. Through 17 games this season, Arenado is slashing a blistering .375/.452/.703 with five homers, 11 runs and 17 RBI.