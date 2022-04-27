Arenado went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Mets.

Arenado was a bright spot in a game that saw the Cardinals get just three baserunners to second base, and none to third. The third baseman had gone 0-for-8 in his last two games, so it's encouraging to see him snap out of the skid before it turned into an extended slump. Arenado is slashing .344/.420/.672 with five home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles through 16 games.