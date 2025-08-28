Arenado will return to St. Louis in the coming days to have his injured right shoulder examined by team doctors so that the Cardinals can map out a potential rehab assignment and return for the third baseman, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado has been rehabbing his right shoulder strain at the club's spring training complex in Florida and is still in the early stages of a throwing program. If he gets good news from his visit with team doctors, it sounds like Arenado could be cleared for rehab games before long. Nolan Gorman continues to fill in at third base for the Cardinals.