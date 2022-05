Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Arenado entered Monday in a small skid, having gone 1-for-15 in his last four games. He changed that up with a multi-hit effort, his 12th such game this season. The third baseman was also caught stealing in his first attempt at a stolen base this year. He's slashing .294/.353/.556 with nine home runs, 32 RBI, 20 runs scored and 13 doubles through 41 contests overall.