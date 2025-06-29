default-cbs-image
Arenado was removed from Sunday's win over the Guardians for precautionary reasons, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman didn't appear to suffer a specific injury, but he had an awkward step at first base after a first-inning single and was also doubled over after making it to third base on a double and an error in the sixth. Additionally, it's worth noting that the Cardinals held a 5-0 lead when Arenado was pulled in the eighth inning, so it may have simply been a good opportunity to get the 34-year-old some late rest on a hot day.

