default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Arenado (shoulder) is rejoining the Cardinals to be activated off the injured list for Monday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran third baseman has gone 1-for-13 during his minor-league rehab assignment and will return Monday after an absence of over six weeks due to a shoulder strain. Arenado is in the midst of the worst season of his career with a .245/.294/.366 slash line in 96 games.

More News