Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Making return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado (shoulder) is rejoining the Cardinals to be activated off the injured list for Monday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran third baseman has gone 1-for-13 during his minor-league rehab assignment and will return Monday after an absence of over six weeks due to a shoulder strain. Arenado is in the midst of the worst season of his career with a .245/.294/.366 slash line in 96 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Eyeing rehab game Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Aiming for Sept. 15 return•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Could be ready for rehab games soon•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Getting shoulder checked out•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Early stages of throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Will begin throwing this week•