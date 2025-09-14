Arenado (shoulder) is rejoining the Cardinals to be activated off the injured list for Monday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran third baseman has gone 1-for-13 during his minor-league rehab assignment and will return Monday after an absence of over six weeks due to a shoulder strain. Arenado is in the midst of the worst season of his career with a .245/.294/.366 slash line in 96 games.