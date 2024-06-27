Arenado went 1-for-8 over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Arenado played all 18 innings Wednesday at third base in his return from a left forearm injury. He didn't make much of an impact at the plate, but it's encouraging to see the 33-year-old play both halves of the twin bill. He's down to a .254/.310/.364 slash line with six home runs, 32 RBI, 26 runs scored and one stolen base over 73 contests this year. The Cardinals have occasionally used Brandon Crawford and Brendan Donovan at the hot corner, and they could continue to be an option there if Arenado is out of the lineup or limited to designated hitter at any point in the future, as his forearm issue is believed to be a lingering one.