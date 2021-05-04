Arenado is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado sits after starting each of the Cardinals' first 29 games. He's bounced back nicely from a poor 2020 campaign, though leaving Coors Field has taken the expected bite out of his numbers. He's hitting a solid .265/.325/.496 with five homers through his first 29 games in a Cardinals uniform. Matt Carpenter will fill in for him at third base Tuesday.