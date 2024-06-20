Arenado (elbow) isn't in the starting lineup Thursday against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Arenado said Wednesday that he's aiming to return to the Cardinals' lineup Saturday, so his absence from Thursday's starting nine hardly comes as a surprise. Brandon Crawford will get the nod at the hot corner and bat seventh while Arenado continues to recover.
