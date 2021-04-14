Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Nationals.

Arenado continued to enjoy his new home field, smacking his second home run in five games at Busch Stadium. On this occasion, he took Stephen Strasburg yard for a two-run shot and contributed to a 14-run offensive explosion for the Cardinals. Through 47 plate appearances this season, Arenado is hitting .326/.383/.581 with three home runs, seven runs scored and eight RBI across 47 plate appearances.