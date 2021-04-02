Arenado went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in Thursday's season-opening win over the Reds.

He also struck out for two of his three outs on the afternoon, so it wasn't exactly a picture-perfect debut. However, Arenado's impact went beyond just serving in more of a table-setting role Thursday, as his mere presence behind Paul Goldschmidt in the lineup could well have helped his teammate see much better pitches than he would have otherwise. Considering Goldschmidt parlayed that opportunity into a 4-for-5 day, it's evident Arenado's value to his new squad could extend beyond just what he produces in the box score.