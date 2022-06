Arenado went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Arenado is cruising on his way to another excellent season. The veteran third baseman now has 35 runs on the season to go along with a quality .284/.350/.515 slash line. He continues to be a highly-productive everyday player for the Cardinals and is flirting with the possibility of his fourth 40-home run season.