Arenado (shoulder) will begin a throwing program this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Arenado recently resumed hitting and will continue to ramp up his rehab with some throwing later this week. The veteran third baseman is working his way back from a right shoulder strain and there is no timetable for his return to the Cardinals' active roster. Nolan Gorman will continue to serve as the team's primary option at the hot corner while Arenado is away.