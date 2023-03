Arenado (hand) underwent X-rays that came back negative after exiting Sunday's World Baseball Classic game against Cuba, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Arenado appeared to be in good spirits in the dugout following his early exit Sunday, and the results of his X-ray are encouraging. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be available if Team USA advances to the World Baseball Classic final, it certainly seems possible he'll be available for MLB Opening Day on March 30.