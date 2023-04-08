Naughton left Friday's relief appearance against the Brewers with an apparent injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat notes.
Naughton was visited by Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and a trainer after he was seen flexing his left arm, and he exited the contest. Chris Stratton has replaced the southpaw after he went 0.2 innings without allowing a run.
