Goldschmidt (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list by the Cardinals on Friday.

Goldschmidt was unable to travel to Canada for the Cardinals' two-game series against the Blue Jays earlier this week, but he'll now rejoin the team ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Nationals. The 34-year-old has homered in his past four games and has gone 8-for-18 with five long balls and 10 RBI.