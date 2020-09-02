Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Goldschmidt was a tormentor to Reds pitching while helping the Cardinals build an 11-0 lead before manager Mike Shildt opted to give the veteran slugger some rest with the game firmly in hand. Goldschmidt has now hit in four straight games and has reached base in 26 of the 27 contests he's suited up for this season, leading to an eye-popping .353/.495/.541 slash line across 111 plate appearances.