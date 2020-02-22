Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Dealing with elbow soreness
Goldschmidt has been dealing with right elbow soreness during the early stages of camp, which will lead to the slugger slotting in as the designated hitter over the first pair of Grapefruit League contests, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Goldschmidt has eased into both fielding drills and throwing during the first week of camp due to the soreness, and manager Mike Shildt will take the extra precaution of keeping the veteran out of the field altogether over the first two exhibitions, at minimum. "He started playing catch, little soreness in there," Shildt said. "Nothing uncommon. It's pretty much gone, but we just want to make sure we're ramping up his throwing to where it's smart, to where it doesn't come back."
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Comes up big in season finale•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets breather•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs solo homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Blasts 32nd homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Knocks in winning run•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Powers Cards to big win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...