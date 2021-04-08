Goldschmidt isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers due to lower back tightness, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Goldschmidt had started each of the first six games of the season and went 8-for-26 with six runs and two RBI. Matt Carpenter will slide to first base and bat second Thursday while Tommy Edman starts at second base and leads off. It's not yet clear whether Goldschmidt will be forced to miss additional time.