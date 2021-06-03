Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Dodgers.
Goldschmidt got St. Louis off to a fast start in the first inning, drilling a solo shot to center field. However, Los Angeles responded with 11 runs in the bottom of the frame, and Goldschmidt was pulled in the third inning with the game already out of reach. The homer was his seventh this season and first since May 11, a span of 19 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates lone run Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hero in extras•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches fifth homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks fourth home run•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives maintenance day•