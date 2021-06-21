Goldschmidt went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and a walk across both halves of Sunday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Most of the first baseman's contributions came in Game 1, where he hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added an RBI single in the sixth of a 9-1 win. Goldschmidt also got on base twice in the nightcap as St. Louis mustered just two hits in a 1-0 loss. The 33-year-old is slashing .255/.320/.419 with 10 homers, 38 RBI, 38 runs scored and five stolen bases across 294 plate appearances.