Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and three RBI on Tuesday against the Nationals.

Goldschmidt quickly got on track, taking Stephen Strasburg yard in his first at-bat for his first home run of the season. It was also his first extra-base hit since Opening Day, and he entered Tuesday's contest having gone just 5-for-34 at the dish since. Goldschmidt is only striking out a 17.4 percent clip, so this early-season slump is likely just a small hiccup early on rather than a sign of things to come.