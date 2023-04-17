Goldschmidt is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
It's the first day off this season for the reigning National League MVP. Brendan Donovan will handle first base and Nolan Gorman will play second.
