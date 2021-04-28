Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday, giving him six RBI over his last five contests.

Goldschmidt has been delivering with men on base all season, with Tuesday's pair of RBI pushing him into a three-way tie for second on the team with 13. The veteran is otherwise coming up empty frequently -- as evidenced by his .231/.271/.341 slash -- but his timely hitting is tiding his fantasy managers over until he begins pulling those numbers up much closer to his career norms.