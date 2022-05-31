Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Goldschmidt padded the Cardinals' lead with a seventh-inning homer, his fifth long ball in his last seven games. The first baseman is riding a 21-game hitting streak, going 38-for-86 (.442) in that span. He's surged to a .352/.418/.626 slash line with 11 homers, 42 RBI, 30 runs scored, three stolen bases and 16 doubles in 46 contests overall.