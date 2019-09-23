Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Knocks in winning run

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Goldschmidt's RBI was a very important one, as his ninth-inning double knocked in the winning run for the Cardinals and clinched the team's first playoff berth since 2015. Goldschmidt has certainly contributed to St. Louis' success, though perhaps not quite as much as the Cardinals had hoped, as his .258/.346/.468 season slash line is notably lower than his .290/.389/.533 mark from last season.