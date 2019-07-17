Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Posts 18th homer
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and walk during a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
It's a small sample size, but the first baseman is 4-for-13 (.308) with two home runs and a double over the last four games. Goldschmidt is now on pace for another 30-homer season, but just barely, and he's batting only .251. He hasn't hit below .290 since 2012. Goldschmidt has 18 home runs, 43 RBI and 56 runs in 351 at-bats this season.
