Goldschmidt went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two walks across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Goldschmidt's grand slam in the matinee powered the Cardinals' offense to an 11-4 win. He got on base three more times in the nightcap, but St. Louis lost 6-2. After hitting .277 in June, a cool month by his standards, the first baseman is already off to a good start in July. He's slashing .289/.379/.498 with 15 homers, 46 RBI, 51 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 80 contests on the year.