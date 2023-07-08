Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 in Friday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

Goldschmidt has four multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, going 12-for-36 (.333) with two home runs and six RBI in that span. The first baseman is up to a .288/.373/.483 slash line with 15 homers, eight stolen bases, 46 RBI, 52 runs scored and 20 doubles through 85 games. He continues to routinely bat second with only the occasional drop to third in the order.