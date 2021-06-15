Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Marlins.

Goldschmidt was one of four Cardinals that recorded more than one knock. and the star first baseman was quite involved in the team's offense -- he delivered an RBI single that scored Tommy Edman in the fifth and later crossed home plate after an RBI groundout from Paul DeJong. The slugger is only hitting .248, but he's been turning things around of late with hits in seven of his last 10 contests.